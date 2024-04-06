UK fails to prepare for war as a whole-nation endeavour, warn former defence ministers

The UK has failed to prepare for war in a “whole-nation endeavour”, two former defence ministers have warned. Outgoing armed forces minister James Heappey revealed that only Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials turned up to an exercise to prepare for wartime scenarios which was meant for the whole of Government . Ben Wallace, the Conservative former defence secretary, agreed with his colleague, and said too many in Government were “just hoping everything will go away”.

Writing in the Telegraph newspaper, Mr Heappey said the UK was behind allies who had taken steps to reinforce citizens’ preparedness for war. He gave the example of Sweden, where the government has handed out a booklet explaining what to do in a time of war, including which emergency food provisions to store. Mr Heappey wrote: “It’s a stark reminder that war is a whole-nation endeavour and, to be frank, in the UK we’re a very long way behind

UK War Defence Ministers Preparedness Government Wartime Scenarios Allies Citizens

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tory exodus continues: Robert Halfon becomes latest to stand down as James Heappey formally resignsRobert Halfon has unexpectedly resigned as skills, apprenticeships and higher education minister.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Calls for Government to lay out all the facts of James Bulger murder caseThe Government must lay out all the facts of the case of the murdered toddler in a public inquiry to show there is nothing to hide, ministers have heard.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Calls for government to lay out all facts of James Bulger caseMPs have renewed calls for a public inquiry into why murderer Jon Venables was freed from prison

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Calls for Government to lay out all the facts of James Bulger murder caseSix years on from a petition which asked why murderer Jon Venables was freed to commit more offences, MPs have renewed calls for a public inquiry.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Calls for Government to lay out all the facts of James Bulger murder caseSix years on from a petition which asked why murderer Jon Venables was freed to commit more offences, MPs have renewed calls for a public inquiry.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Newly-single James Martin's former girlfriends: from Miss England to James Bond producerThe TV chef has had some high-profile relationships

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »