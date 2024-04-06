UK fails to prepare for war as a whole-nation endeavour, warn former defence ministers

The UK has failed to prepare for war in a “whole-nation endeavour”, two former defence ministers have warned. Outgoing armed forces minister James Heappey revealed that only Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials turned up to an exercise to prepare for wartime scenarios which was meant for the whole of Government . Ben Wallace, the Conservative former defence secretary, agreed with his colleague, and said too many in Government were “just hoping everything will go away”.
Writing in the Telegraph newspaper, Mr Heappey said the UK was behind allies who had taken steps to reinforce citizens’ preparedness for war. He gave the example of Sweden, where the government has handed out a booklet explaining what to do in a time of war, including which emergency food provisions to store. Mr Heappey wrote: “It’s a stark reminder that war is a whole-nation endeavour and, to be frank, in the UK we’re a very long way behind
UK War Defence Ministers Preparedness Government Wartime Scenarios Allies Citizens
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Calls for Government to lay out all the facts of James Bulger murder caseSix years on from a petition which asked why murderer Jon Venables was freed to commit more offences, MPs have renewed calls for a public inquiry.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Calls for Government to lay out all the facts of James Bulger murder caseSix years on from a petition which asked why murderer Jon Venables was freed to commit more offences, MPs have renewed calls for a public inquiry.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »