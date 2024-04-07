UK Faces Strong Winds and Heavy Rain as Met Office Issues Weather Warnings

The Met Office has issued three yellow weather alerts as winds are to reach 70mph for some parts of the UK. A yellow weather alert for wind covers Strathclyde, the northwestern Highlands and Eilean Siar, north-western Scotland from this morning until 11.59pm this evening.
The Met Office warned that power cuts along with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport in the most affected areas are likely today, adding that “coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities” may be affected by “spray and/or large waves”. Although the windy weather is expected to ease during the course of the afternoon, spells of rain and showers are expected to continue in north-west Scotland. The Met Office also issued a yellow weather warning for “heavy and persistent” rain across large parts of Scotland on Monday night into Tuesday afternoon, with some areas seeing up to 50-60 mm of rain.The warning also raises alerts for “strong winds” ranging between 40-60mph across Wales, north-west England, south-west England, south-east England and London on Tuesday. Another weather warning for wind is also in force from Monday evening into Tuesday morning for south-west England. Gusts “will reach 40-50 mph widely and as much as 60 or 70 mph along exposed coasts”, the Met office said as it warned of potential travel disruption for the are
