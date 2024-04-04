UK education union calls for inquiry into dangerous content accessible to young people

The Government should hold an inquiry into “dangerous” content which young people are able to access on their smartphones, the leader of the largest education union in the UK has said. Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), warned of a “real problem” with sexism and misogyny in schools which has been fuelled by exposure to harmful content online.

Mr Kebede called on the Government to “take on” big technology companies as he said the problem is “too widespread” to be left to schools and parents. He added that students are easily able to access social media influencers like Andrew Tate, as well as “aggressive hardcore pornography” which is affecting young boys’ views of women and relationships. His comments came ahead of a debate on online misogyny and sexism at the NEU’s annual conference in Bournemout

