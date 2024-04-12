UK Economy Shows Signs of Growth, Raises Hopes of Recovery

The UK economy has grown for the second month in a row, raising hopes that it is on its way out of recession. Output in the services sector increased by 0.1 per cent but shrank 1.9 per cent in construction.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “These figures are a welcome sign that the economy is turning a corner, and we can build on this progress if we stick to our plan.”
UK Economy Growth Recession Services Sector Construction Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
