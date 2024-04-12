UK Economy Shows Positive Growth in February

The economy has taken a positive turn following a recession, according to the latest figures. The Office for National Statistics said that gross domestic product ( GDP ) grew once again in February. It was estimated to rise by 0.1 per cent in February following a revised estimated growth for January from 0.2 per cent to 0.3 per cent. Most of that UK's overall growth was carried by production which saw the sector rise by 1.1 per cent tin February, compared to a 0.3 per cent fall in January.

Meanwhile, the construction sector's output fell by 1.9 per cent in due part to poor weather throughout the month. Read more: Money Saving Expert says people aged 43 to 70 can turn £800 into £5,500 ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: "The economy grew slightly in February with widespread growth across manufacturing, particularly in the car sector. Services also grew a little with public transport and haulage, and telecommunications having strong months. Partially offsetting this there were notable falls across construction as the wet weather hampered many building projects." "We are optimistic about the near-term outlook for GDP," said Rob Wood chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "Both services and manufacturing have returned to growth this year and the construction sector will likely join them once the rain disruption passe

UK Economy Growth Recession Statistics GDP Production Construction Weather

