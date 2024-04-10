UK Diverts £4.3 Billion of Overseas Aid to Support Refugees

The amount of overseas aid funding diverted to support refugees in the UK rose to £4.3 billion last year, new figures have shown. Provisional statistics published on Wednesday showed spending on “in-donor refugee costs” rose by £600 million in 2023, while the overall aid budget increased by around £2.6 billion.

Aid spending on refugees in the UK amounted to more than a quarter of the UK’s total aid budget for the second year running, although its share of the overall budget fell slightly from 28.9% to 27.9%. International rules allow countries to count first-year costs of supporting refugees as overseas development assistance (ODA). But the practice has been criticised for reducing the amount that can be spent on developing countries, with MPs on the Commons International Development Committee accusing the Home Office of conducting “raids” on the ODA budget. As in previous years, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the majority of the increase in spending on refugees was “due to Home Office spend”, which rose by £559 million in 2023. International Development Committee chair Sarah Champion said the increasing spend on refugee costs in the UK was “deeply worrying”. She told the PA news agency: “We have expressed our concerns on a number of occasions and ministers are still not listening

UK Overseas Aid Refugees Budget Spending Development Assistance Home Office

