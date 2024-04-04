UK delays easing of liquid restrictions in hand luggage

The planned easing of rules around airline passengers carrying liquids in hand luggage has been pushed back by a year. The Government said it has given more time to several UK airports that couldn't meet the June 1 deadline to fully set up new scanning technology . These new scanners create more detailed images, which means passengers can be allowed to go through airport security with containers holding up to two litres of liquid in their hand luggage .
For airports that haven't got them yet, the limit stays at 100ml and containers must be put in clear plastic bags. The new scanners also mean laptops and tablets don't need to be taken out of hand luggage. A deadline of December 2022 for most major airports to get new scanners was first set in August 2019 by then-prime minister Boris Johnso
UK Liquid Restrictions Hand Luggage Airports Scanning Technology Security Containers Laptops Tablets
