UK delays easing of airport security rules for liquids in hand luggage

The planned easing of airport security rules for carrying liquids in hand luggage has been pushed back by a year. The UK Government said it has given more time to several big UK airports that couldn't meet the June 1 deadline to fully set up new scanning tech. These new scanners give clearer images, which means passengers can take through airport security containers holding up to two litres of liquid in their hand luggage .

But at airports that haven't got these scanners yet, the limit is still 100ml and containers have to be put in clear plastic bags. The new scanners also mean laptops and tablets don't need to be taken out of hand luggage. Boris Johnson, who was prime minister at the time, first set a deadline of December 2022 for most major airports to get the new scanners in August 2019. After the travel industry was hit hard by coronavirus travel restrictions, Transport Secretary Mark Harper set a new date of June 1 2024 in December 2022. He said this would make queues shorter

UK Airport Security Liquids Hand Luggage Scanners Travel Restrictions

