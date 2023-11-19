UK considers amnesty for migrants to avoid breaching UN Refugee Convention

The Home Office is considering granting an effective amnesty for migrants who have arrived in the UK since July after holding thousands in detention for 'indefinite' periods for potential deportation to Rwanda with no access to the asylum system. Since the Illegal Migration Act received royal assent in July, thousands have been left in limbo after the legislation placed a duty on the Home Secretary to remove migrants arriving by methods such as small boats without considering asylum claims.

But a Home Office source has told the Sunday Times that government is now considering granting them an effective amnesty by allowing them access to the asylum system amid fears the UK could be in breach of the United Nations Refugee Convention. Immigration experts have pointed out that asylum seekers - many of whom are highly vulnerable - are currently being held, some in detention centres, with no prospect of being removed to a safe third countr





