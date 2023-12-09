UK competition watchdog to examine Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI

The UK's competition watchdog is to look at whether Microsoft's high-value partnership with OpenAI could be considered as a merger. The Competition and Markets Authority is examining whether the US tech giant's work with OpenAI could affect the AI market overall.But the relationship has come under focus after recent upheaval at OpenAI. Last month, OpenAI, which is best known as the creator of ChatGPT, was plunged into chaos when its boss Sam Altman was suddenly fired.

After Mr Altman's sacking, Microsoft then offered him a job leading a new advanced AI research team, before he was reinstated at OpenAI following an appeal from employees. During the drama, a spotlight was cast on how commercial competition is shaping the development of AI systems and the pace at which the technology is moving. It caused confusion about the future of the start-up, while Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella had said previously that governance at the firm needed to chang





