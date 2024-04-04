UK Civil Servants Call to Stop Arms Exports to Israel Amid War Crimes Fears

Civil servants working on exporting arms to Israel have asked to stop “immediately" amid fears they could face prosecution for being complicit in war crimes in Gaza . The UK has refused to stop sending weapons to Israel despite mounting pressure both internationally and domestically. Must stop the export of weapons or weapon parts to Israel “immediately” or its officials could face individual legal prosecution.

And on Wednesday, more than 600 legal experts, including former Supreme Court president Brenda Hale, said the worsening situation in Gaza and the International Court of Justice’s conclusion that there is a Now, civil servants in Tory minister Kemi Badenoch's Department for Business and Trade (DBT) have asked to stop work on arms exports to Israel immediately amid fears they will be complicit in war crimes

UK Civil Servants Arms Exports Israel War Crimes Gaza

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

