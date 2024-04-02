UK Chancellor demands investigation into killing of aid workers in Israeli strike

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has expressed his shock and dismay over the killing of aid workers in an Israeli strike, highlighting a growing divide between the UK and Israel. Three UK citizens were among the seven workers for the World Central Kitchen food charity who were killed in Gaza. Sunak has called for an independent investigation into the incident and criticized the situation in Gaza as increasingly intolerable.

While the UK has been a strong ally of Israel, Sunak has become more critical of their conduct in the war and is facing pressure to halt arms exports to Israel. The names of two of the deceased Brits, James Henderson and John Chapman, have been released, with a third, James Kirby, being named by the BBC

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HuffPostUK / 🏆 108. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Politics latest: Chancellor drops election hint - as Lib Dems claim Rishi Sunak has 'bottled' May pollJeremy Hunt yesterday hinted at an autumn election as speculation continues to grow over when the country will head to the polls. The Lib Dems say Rishi Sunak has 'bottled' going to the country in May - when there will be local elections across England.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Rishi Sunak demands investigation into Israeli airstrike that killed British aid workersBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into an Israeli airstrike that resulted in the deaths of three British aid workers in Gaza. Sunak expressed his shock and appallment to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call, demanding answers for the tragic incident. The airstrike also claimed the lives of nationals from Poland, Australia, the US, Canada, and a Palestinian driver.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Rishi Sunak demands investigation into deaths of British aid workers in GazaUK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has called for an investigation into the deaths of three British aid workers in Gaza. He expressed his shock and demanded a thorough and transparent independent investigation during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The aid workers were killed in an airstrike in Gaza on Monday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the incident.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

The real reason Rishi Sunak laughed at General Election questionBORIS Johnson will be remembered for having destroyed Britain's international reputation and standing in the world. Liz Truss will be remembered for…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

'Robotic' Rishi Sunak Confronted By Mother Over Rising Costs Of ChildcareGraeme Demianyk is a news editor at HuffPost UK, and is based in New York. As well as being night new editor, he has written extensively on the Grenfell tower disaster and the UK's housing crisis.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Rishi Sunak backs JK Rowling after Twitter post about Scottish hate crime lawRISHI Sunak has backed author JK Rowling after she said she is “looking forward to being arrested” over the Hate Crime Act.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »