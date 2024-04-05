UK calls for independent review into Israeli airstrike that killed British aid workers

The UK has called for an independent review into an Israeli airstrike that killed three British aid workers, after the IDF sacked two officers for their roles in the " grave mistake ". Former Royal Marines James Henderson and John Chapman, and James Kirby, an ex-army soldier, were among seven aid workers killed in the strike in Gaza . Israel published the findings of an initial investigation on Friday morning.

They said in a statement the strike "should not have occurred" and it was a "grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures." The fire support commander of the brigade involved, and the brigade’s chief of staff have been dismissed from their positions, the IDF sai

UK Independent Review Israeli Airstrike British Aid Workers IDF Grave Mistake Gaza

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

