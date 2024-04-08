UK Broadband Users Hit with Significant Price Rises

Broadband users across the UK have just been hit with significant price rises , with BT, Plusnet and EE increasing by 7.9 per cent, Sky at 8 per cent and 02 and Virgin Media at a whopping 8.8 per cent - even if you’re still in the middle of a fixed-price contract. Broadband providers tie their annual price hikes to a measurement called the Consumer Price Index ( CPI ), and this year, the CPI is sky-high, leading broadband companies to increase their prices to match.

The prospect of having to pay more for broadband bills than you did last month should be all the nudge needed to make sure you’re not missing out on a simple way to slash outgoing costs - especially when your usage levels haven’t changed. The quickest way to find out if you can change your package to a cheaper deal is to contact your provider, and if you’re on benefits such as Universal Credit or Pension Credit, you may be able to switch to a social tariff - find out more here. Before you contact your provider, Liz Hunter, Director at Money Expert, has shared a complete step-by-step guide to help people cut their broadband costs. Check if you are out of contract Look into the terms of your contract to find out if you’re in or out of contract. You can usually find out by logging in online or checking the initial paperwork that was sent through. If you’re out of contract, you’re in luck. This means the agreement you made with your provider has now ended and the terms no longer appl

