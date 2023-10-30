UK Braces for Storm Ciaran: 72 Flood Warnings Issued

The Environment Agency have issued 72 flood warnings in preparation for Storm Ciaran, which is set to cause chaos across the UK this week.

The major regions of southern England, South West Wales, Northern Ireland and Central and North East Scotland are being issued with various weather warnings in preparation for the disruption, the Mirror reports.According to the Met Office, there is an amber warning in Northern Ireland today, with "fast-flowing or deep floodwater" and possible "building collapse".

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said the south coast of England was "likely" to see 80mph winds, "with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph", while also saying "further inland" could see up to 50 or 60mph winds. headtopics.com

Occurring in Littlehampton, the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation has described it as being of "severe force", with site investigator Sarah Horton saying: "It's a strong tornado for the UK - I have visited only a couple of T4 sites in many years of visits".

Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, had a warning for people ahead of Storm Ciaran.

