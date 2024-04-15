UK Beauty Expert Urges Britons to Use Sunscreen Daily

Legions of new, state-of-the-art sun spot treatments are hitting shop shelves right now. And yet, still, Britons — especially older Brits — are doing little to prevent them. New figures reveal that only a fifth of us apply SPF daily, and a third of those are using less than factor 30. Remarkably, one in seven never applies sunscreen and just over half only bother when it’s obviously sunny. This is short-sighted as the sun emits harmful rays all year, even on cloudy and rainy days.
Just because the sun is not blazing above you does not mean you can abandon all sun protection. We know this and yet it’s still a long way down the beauty hit list for too many. And the older we are, the worse our habits: 60 per cent of those aged 45-54 are only using SPF when the sun is shining. Small wonder, then, that while melanoma skin cancer rates have dropped among younger age groups since the early 1990s, they have shot up for the older generation. If you are in your 50s, this is by as much as 102 per cent. And why is it that so many of us are still actively seeking a real tan? I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: there is no point throwing money at skin-bolstering potions, if you’re not taking the one measure available to us to prevent premature agein
