UK battered by strong winds and heavy rainfall

The UK is experiencing strong winds and heavy rainfall , causing chaos and issuing weather warnings . Storm Kathleen has brought 65mph winds and torrential downpours , leading to evacuations and road closures . Southern England, western Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland will continue to be affected. Flood warnings and alerts have been issued across the country. The North West has a yellow weather force for wind, causing congestion and disruptions.
Greater Manchester is currently not under a weather warning or flood alert, but heavy rain and strong winds are still expected later today
