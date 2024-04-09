UK battered by strong winds and heavy rainfall

The UK is experiencing strong winds and heavy rainfall , causing chaos and issuing weather warnings . Storm Kathleen has brought 65mph winds and torrential downpours , leading to evacuations and road closures . Southern England, western Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland will continue to be affected. Flood warnings and alerts have been issued across the country. The North West has a yellow weather force for wind, causing congestion and disruptions.

Greater Manchester is currently not under a weather warning or flood alert, but heavy rain and strong winds are still expected later today

UK Strong Winds Heavy Rainfall Weather Warnings Storm Kathleen Chaos Torrential Downpours Evacuations Road Closures Flood Warnings Flood Alerts North West Greater Manchester

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Act now' warn Environment Agency as flood warnings issued across the regionSeven flood warnings and more than twenty flood alerts have been issued across the region.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Flood warnings in place as wet Easter long weekend winds downThe Met Office has warned Britons to be careful while travelling.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Flood alert in place for River Ribble and Darwen as heavy rain forecastThe flood alert map A flood alert is in place for two rivers with heavy rain forecast overnight this evening. The River Ribble and River Darwen are incl

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

'Act now' flood warnings issued in Lancashire with heavy rain on the wayFour flood warnings and seven flood alerts have been issued across the region ahead of more torrential rain

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Glasgow's hourly forecast as heavy rain to batter city with flood warning in placeA warning is in place from 1am to 6pm today and there's fears that some communities could be cut off due to flooding. Bus and train journeys could be affected, the Met Office has warned.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Lancashire's Met Office hour-by-hour weather forecast amid flood warningsFlood alerts and a warning are in place as heavy rain batters the region today

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »