UK Banks Charge £2.7 Billion in Overdraft Fees

In the past year, UK banks have charged customers £2.7 billion in fees for overdrafts, according to exclusive research. The fees charged range from 19.5% to 45.21%, with the best rates only available to those with top credit scores. This means that millions of people are stuck in permanent debt, as there is no cap on the amount banks can charge. However, there are options for those struggling with overdraft debt.
Some banks may turn the overdraft into an interest-free loan or remove it completely. Another option is to transfer the overdraft debt to a money transfer credit card, which may offer a lower interest rate or a lengthy interest-free period. This allows customers to consolidate their debts and avoid paying interest for a set period of time. After this period, customers are charged 29.9% APR on any remaining balance
