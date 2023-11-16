HEAD TOPICS

UK authorizes world-first gene therapy for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia

i newspaper1 min.

A world-first gene therapy called Casgevy has been authorized by the UK's medicines regulator as a potential cure for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

Gene Therapy, Casgevy, UK, Medicines Regulator, Sickle Cell Disease, Beta Thalassemia, Crispr, Genetic Diseases

A world-first gene therapy called Casgevy has been authorized by the UK's medicines regulator as a potential cure for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. This therapy is the first to be licensed using the gene-editing tool Crispr. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the treatment for patients aged 12 and over after a rigorous assessment of its safety, quality, and effectiveness.

Scientists consider this decision a great step in the advancement of medical approaches to tackle genetic diseases once thought incurable

