UK Authorises World's First Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease

The United Kingdom has authorised the world's first gene therapy for sickle cell disease. The treatment, called Casgevy, uses the gene-editing tool CRISPR and has been approved for patients aged 12 and over. This ground-breaking therapy offers a permanent treatment option for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia.





