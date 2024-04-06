UK and Western Nations Urged to Take Action Against Israeli Killings

WORDS are no longer enough – the UK and other Western nations need to take action to stop the killing by the terror state of Israel . The latest attack on the civilians from World Central Kitchen was deliberate and targeted, as the route of their cars was agreed with the Israel i military currently illegally occupying Palestine . No words will bring back the civilians murdered by the Israel i state, nor the thousands of innocent Palestinian men, women and children.

All nations must now stop supplying Israel with weapons that are being used to target civilians including journalists, doctors, nurses and anyone else the Israeli troops want to murder. Aid workers are one of the biggest targets as Israel wants to starve the Palestinian peopl

UK Western Nations Action Killing Terror State Israel Attack World Central Kitchen Deliberate Targeted Israeli Military Palestine Civilians Innocent Palestinian Men Women Children Weapons Journalists Doctors Nurses Murder Aid Workers Starvation Palestinian People

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

London is 'the most anti-Semitic city in the West', Israeli minister claimsAn Israeli government minister has branded London the most anti-Semitic Western city.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will re-join Gaza ceasefire talksSeveral rounds of talks have failed to find a solution that would see Israel pause its military offensive in return for the release of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas in its strike on 7 October, which triggered the war.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Why Getting Rid of Netanyahu Is Unlikely to Shift Israel’s Approach to GazaProtesters take part in a demonstration against Israeli government and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 3, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Biden Warns Israel of Reduced Support if Civilian Lives in Gaza Are Not Protectedresident Biden told Israel on Thursday he needs to see immediate changes to protect civilian lives in Gaza or he’ll reduce U.S. support. In a tense, 30-minute phone call, Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel has to take immediate actions to protect civilian lives and allow food aid into Gaza or Biden will change his administration’s support for the country’s military campaign against Hamas. Biden described as “unacceptable” Israel’s strikes against humanitarian workers and the overall situation civilians are facing in Gaza. Biden’s phone call with Netanyahu marked a significant shift in his approach to Israel following an Israeli military strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers on Monday, drawing condemnation around the globe

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Middle East latest: Palestinian boy, 13, with firework 'shot dead by Israeli police'Israeli police have shot dead a Palestinian boy, 13, during another night of unrest in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials have said. At least three Palestinians are thought to have been killed in clashes overnight.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

An Israeli scholar explains why he no longer supports the war in GazaIt is now being run mainly for the benefit of Binyamin Netanyahu, argues David Enoch

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »