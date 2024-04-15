UK and US to Impose Fresh Sanctions on Iran, Urges Israel to Show Restraint

Foreign Secretary David Cameron called on Israel to 'take the win' after 99 per cent of Iran ian missile and drone strikes were interceptedThe UK, US and other Western governments are preparing to impose fresh sanctions against Iran within days in response to itswith fellow G7 leaders, including possible restrictions on Tehran’s economic and transport links to the UK, as part of international pressure on Iran .

The phone call had been scheduled for Monday afternoon, but was delayed – in a sign of the fast-moving situation in the Middle East. The Prime Minister added: “I want to reassure him that on all the areas that he mentioned, active work has been undertaken by the Government. Diplomatic sources are concerned that, while 99 per cent of the missile and drone strikes were intercepted – including by RAF Typhoon jets – the Iranian action was the first from its own territory on Israel, rather than through proxies, marking a significant landmark in Middle East relations.

UK US Iran Sanctions Israel Restraint Missile Strikes Drone Strikes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran's Supreme Leader Vows to 'Punish' Israel, Raising Fears of All-Out WarIran's supreme leader has stoked fears of an all-out war breaking out in the Middle East as he vowed to 'punish' Israel. General Mohammad Reza Zahedi died alongside six senior members of Iran's twisted terrorist army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Israel is reportedly preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities in response to Iran's threats. Iran has been supporting terror proxies in their attempts to attack Israel. Israel plans to respond to any attacks by targeting Iran's nuclear sites directly.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Iran accuses Israel of bombing Iranian Embassy in DamascusFears of a conflict in the Middle East which could ignite World War Three have intensified after Iran accused Israel of bombing the Iranian Embassy in Damascus.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Iran launches massive drone strike on IsraelIran's Supreme Leader promised to 'punish' Israel for bombing the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

‘Israeli airstrike’ flattens Iranian consulate in Syria and kills IRGC commanderIran has accused Israel of an airstrike which flattened the Iranian consulate

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Iran to Calculate Retaliatory Attack on Israel to Avoid EscalationIran has communicated to the US that a likely retaliatory attack on Israel will be calculated to avoid major escalation. The message was conveyed by Iranian foreign minister during a visit to Oman. Iran has been considering its response to the suspected Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which killed a top Iranian commander. The US has told Iran it was not involved in the strike. Iran plans to use regional proxies to launch attacks on Israel.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

US vows 'ironclad' support for Israel as Iran prepares to launch attackJoe Biden has pledged unwavering support for Israel as Iran plans to retaliate against the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria. The US believes Israel was responsible for the attack, while Iran holds Israel accountable. Despite having no prior knowledge of the attack, the US has promised to stand by Israel in the face of Iranian threats. The US is Israel's key ally, but Biden has called for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict due to civilian casualties.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »