UK and French troops swap places to mark 120 years of Entente Cordiale

Troops from the UK and France swapped places in Paris and London to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the signing of the Entente Cordiale . The Coldstream Guards from Number 7 Company participated in a changing of the guard ceremony at the Élysée Palace, while the French Republican Guard did the same at Buckingham Palace.

This is the first time a non-Commonwealth country has taken part in the ceremony in London, and the UK has become the first foreign state to guard the French presidential residence. The Entente Cordiale, a series of agreements, aimed to improve diplomatic relations between the UK and France and settle colonial disputes. It also paved the way for cooperation against Germany before World War One. French president Emmanuel Macron attended the ceremony in Paris, while the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh represented King Charles in London as he undergoes cancer treatment

