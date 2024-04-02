UFC Legend 'Mighty Mouse' Taps Out Opponent 100lbs Heavier in Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

‘Mighty Mouse’ enjoyed a legendary career in the UFC, winning the inaugural flyweight championship and defending the belt a record 11 times before being traded to ONE Championship in 2018. Recently added to his list of accolades at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Pan American Championship, winning gold in the featherweight Masters division and taking home silver from an openweight tournament.

The 5ft 3in MMA star overcame huge height and weight disadvantages when he squared off against Michael Sante Medina, who is 6ft 3in and weighs around 250lbs, in the openweight quarterfinal. During a recent episode of his popular podcast, Rogan watched on in amazement as the 155lb ex-UFC fighter tapped out an opponent weighing almost 100lbs heavier than him. 'F****** Joe Rogan?!' - Dana White has priceless reaction to presenter's mix-up “How crazy is that? ‘Mighty Mouse’ took on a guy who is 250lbs in a jiu-jitsu tournament and he tapped him,” Rogan told comedian Joey Diaz, who was alongside him

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sean O'Malley calls for champ vs champ 'superfight' against huge name after UFC 299 victoryThe bantamweight champion called on Dana White to make a fight against Spain's Ilia Topuria

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Super Trump and his mighty MAGA machineAfter his Super Tuesday wins, Donald Trump moves swiftly to dominate the national Republican Party

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Amazon shoppers 'ditch' mouse traps for natural £17 solution that's harmlessKeep rodents away from your home without harming them with this affordable natural solution from Amazon

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

The legendary Logitech G502 gaming mouse is only £30 in the Amazon Spring SaleMark is a commerce writer who decided to put his gaming and tech knowledge to use and help find the best deals for other gamers. When he's not deal-finding, Mark is probably amassing hours in Counter-Strike or playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Shoppers ditch mouse traps for no-kill natural solution that 'keeps rodents out'The popular Amazon spray has an average rating of 4.5 over 1,921 reviews

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Amazon shoppers 'ditch' mouse traps for natural solution that 'deters not harms''Bought to keep yearly visiting field mice. I prefer to deter them rather than harm them. I have used the spray and so far so good.'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »