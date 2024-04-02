UFC Legend 'Mighty Mouse' Taps Out Opponent 100lbs Heavier in Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

‘Mighty Mouse’ enjoyed a legendary career in the UFC, winning the inaugural flyweight championship and defending the belt a record 11 times before being traded to ONE Championship in 2018. Recently added to his list of accolades at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Pan American Championship, winning gold in the featherweight Masters division and taking home silver from an openweight tournament.
The 5ft 3in MMA star overcame huge height and weight disadvantages when he squared off against Michael Sante Medina, who is 6ft 3in and weighs around 250lbs, in the openweight quarterfinal. During a recent episode of his popular podcast, Rogan watched on in amazement as the 155lb ex-UFC fighter tapped out an opponent weighing almost 100lbs heavier than him. 'F****** Joe Rogan?!' - Dana White has priceless reaction to presenter's mix-up “How crazy is that? ‘Mighty Mouse’ took on a guy who is 250lbs in a jiu-jitsu tournament and he tapped him,” Rogan told comedian Joey Diaz, who was alongside him
