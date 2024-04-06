UFC Champion Jon Jones Summoned to Court over Verbal Threats to Anti-Doping Officer

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been summoned to court following allegations he verbally threatened to kill a female anti-doping officer in Albuquerque. The incident is alleged to have taken place at Jones' home on 30 March and was reported to the police on Friday. In a police department report seen by the BBC, the complainant said Jones was intoxicated, threatened to kill her and took her phone after he was asked to give a urine sample in the presence of two anti-doping officer s.

In response, Jones posted a video on Instagram which he says shows both drugs test officers "leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug". The athlete, who accused one of the testers of breaching standard protocols and health insurance laws, added: "Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all.

UFC Jon Jones Court Verbal Threats Anti-Doping Officer

