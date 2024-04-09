UEFA Confirms Champions League Quarter-Finals to Go Ahead Amid Terror Threat

UEFA have confirmed that this week’s Champions League quarter-final ties will go ahead as planned amid an Islamic State terror threat . Arsenal ’s Emirates Stadium is set to host the first leg of the Gunners’ quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich tonight, while Manchester City play away to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in this evening’s other heavyweight quarter-final.
A media outlet linked to the terror group had issued a threat concerning all four of this week’s ties, and European football’s governing body UEFA has now issued a statement on the matter. ‘UEFA is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s UEFA Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues,’ the statement said. ‘All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place.’ The Al Azaim Foundation, often responsible for spreading messages from Isis, shared a sinister poster emblazoned with the message ‘Kill them all’, which featured alongside the names of the four stadiums staging this week’s matches. Atletico Madrid entertain Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona in tomorrow evening’s quarter-final first leg
UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals Arsenal Bayern Munich Manchester City Real Madrid Islamic State Terror Threat Security Arrangements
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
UEFA says Champions League games to go ahead despite Islamic State threatArsenal’s Emirates Stadium will host the first leg of the Gunners’ last-eight tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »