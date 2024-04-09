UEFA Champions League Matches to Proceed Despite ISIS Threats

UEFA have insisted this week's Champions League matches will still go ahead despite ISIS issued terror threats against venues that include London's Emirates Stadium . The latest ISIS threat concerns all four venues hosting this week's Champions League quarter-final fixtures including Arsenal 's home stadium the Emirates.
A source told LBC the Met have cancelled holiday for senior officers this week due to “serious threats” and intelligence suggests that the Emirates threat is amongst numerous concerns.The UK terrorism level remains at "substantial" - meaning an attack is likely, with the Met asking the public to remain "vigilant" ahead of tonight's two first leg matches.The Met police has said it is "aware of online and media reports in relation to calls to target matches across Europe and here in London."Arsenal will be hosting Bayern Munich in the first of Tuesday night's quarter finals.Manchester City will also take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.It comes as the Spanish government also confirmed a security operation had been launched ahead of this week's matches. Authorities in Madrid have activated all of their “alert” and “response systems” according to the Spanish government.It comes as the Islamic State terror group issued a threat on Monday against all four stadiums hosting quarter-final matche
UEFA Champions League Matches ISIS Terror Threats Emirates Stadium Arsenal Bayern Munich Manchester City Real Madrid Security Measures
