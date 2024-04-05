UConn Guard Nika Mühl's Emotional Walk Home

CLEVELAND — Mühl's face said it all. With UConn down just 1 point in a January matchup against Notre Dame , Mühl fouled out attempting a steal. Devastated, she walked alone from Gampel Pavilion to her residence hall, unable to hold back tears.

Uconn Nika Mühl Notre Dame Basketball Fouled Out Emotional

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Athletic UK / 🏆 123. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UConn powers past Illinois to advance to second consecutive Final FourFor the second consecutive year, UConn is headed back to the Final Four.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Paige Bueckers leads UConn past JuJu Watkins, USC to Huskies’ 23rd Final Four appearanceThis will be UConn's 23rd Final Four appearance in program history.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Look who’s back: UConn, Geno return to Final Four and ‘proved everyone wrong’UConn and Paige Bueckers will face Iowa and Caitlin Clark in Friday's Final Four.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Big East ‘very disappointed’ after NCAA Tournament snubs of St. John’s, Seton Hall, ProvidenceOnly three Big East teams — UConn, Marquette and Creighton — earned March Madness bids.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

NCAA Tournament power rankings: Why UConn tops our list of title contendersRounding out the top five behind UConn are Houston, Purdue, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Why UConn Is Ready to Win March Madness AgainCam Spencer of the Connecticut Huskies reacts after scoring in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm during the Semifinal round of the Big East Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 15, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »