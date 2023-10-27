Ubisoft closing servers of three Xbox 360 classics in January

Publisher Ubisoft has announced it is shutting down online services of Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Liberation HD, and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction on January 25, 2024. In a post on Ubisoft's website, the publisher said, 'Last year, we posted an article on decommissioning online services for some older games. Today, we have an update for you, as some additional online services will be decommissioned across several platforms on January 25, 2024.

jpg Ubisoft has listed a total of ten games that will be impacted by the server closures, but just three relate to the Xbox platform: Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Liberation HD, and Splinter Cell: Conviction. Ubisoft says online components, where applicable, will soon go dark in all of these games, but it looks like just one achievement will be discontinued: Quality Time in Splinter Cell: Conviction.

