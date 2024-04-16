Ubisoft clarifies inclusion of Jabba the Hutt in Star Wars Outlaws

"It's a little bit hard to work out without knowing the altitude of that dragon..."These editions, priced at £95 and £115 respectively, include the Star Wars Outlaws season pass, which the"Jabba's Gambit" mission is described to be a component of.

Yesterday, Eurogamer reported on how there was confusion over whether the mission would be the only method of encountering greedy space slug Jabba the Hutt - who has. It was also unclear whether the mission would be made available for all Star Wars Outlaws owners down the line. Now, Ubisoft has responded.

"The 'Jabba's Gambit' mission is an optional, additional mission with the Hutt Cartel along Kay and Nix's journey across the Outer Rim. This mission will be available to those who purchase the season pass or an edition of the game which includes the season pass." So, there's no confirmation yet of whether owners of the game's vanilla Standard Edition will be able to play the mission in the future - though it does at least sound something probably ignorable for fans simply wanting to play the main experience., and is set to arrive on 30th August 2024. Stump up some more credits for the game's Gold or Ultimate Editions, or subscribe to Ubisoft+, and you'll also get three days' early access.

