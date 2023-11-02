U-turn on train ticket office closures welcomed by Northampton TUC

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) announced over the summer that it intended to shut almost all of the nation's 1,007 train station ticket offices in an effort to reduce costs after a fall in passenger numbers. Passenger watchdogs Transport Focus and London Travelwatch objected to the proposals, saying they had received 750,000 responses in a public consultation.

On Tuesday (October 31), the transport secretary announced that the government has asked train operators to scrap their proposals. Train ticket offices in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough would have been affected under the plans.

Graham Croucher, the Chair of Northampton & District Trades Union Council, said: “What we have just witnessed is arguably one of the biggest U-turns by any government, but particularly one that was hell bent on what it called “modernisation” of our railway. The threat to jobs, customer service, safety and the blatant discrimination of people with disabilities was one that the RMT union was never going accept.

Northampton & District Trades Union Councils support and collaborate with local Trade Union branches in Northampton & surrounding area. Mr Croucher argued that the closures would not bring any of the efficiency improvements or cost savings, originally proposed, but rather just inconvenience for the public.

“This huge and decisive response has shown that yes, when you speak collectively and in force, together in huge numbers, you can change the course of unjust decisions. Outside of a General Election this united voice is unprecedented for a consultation.

