U.S. Retaliates Following Iranian-Backed Militia Attacks

The United States says it has struck two facilities in eastern Syria, claiming they were used by Iranian forces and affiliated groups. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said the “precision self-defence strikes” were carried out to protect US personnel in Iraq and Syria, and were in response to recent attacks by Iranian-backed militia groups. The strikes had hit weapons and ammunition storage facilities used by Iranian forces, the BBC reported.

American officials attribute the attacks to Iranian proxy groups operating in the region. Iran backs both Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon with arms as well as money. The United States has about 900 troops stationed in Syria, and 2,500 in neighbouring Iraq. On Thursday, the US said they were moving 900 more troops to the region.

