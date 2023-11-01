U.S. Administration Sees A Future For Blue Hydrogen

The U.S. Administration's decision to support hydrogen hubs with $7 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has stirred a lot of controversy due to the selection of sites planned to produce hydrogen from natural gas with carbon capture and storage CCS.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council NRDC, if hydrogen production in the H2Hubs is dirty and carbon-intensive, the H2Hubs could end up increasing U.S. carbon emissions.

