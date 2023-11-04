Tyson Fury to Fight Oleksandr Usyk Next, Says Top Rank President

Tyson Fury will fight Oleksandr Usyk next with the “heavy lifting” for the deal done, Top Rank president Todd duBoef tells Sky Sports. Top Rank and Queenberry co-promote WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who was in action last weekend when he edged out UFC star Francis Ngannou on a split decision in a 10 round non-title bout. Fury had been eyeing December 23 for his showdown with Usyk

. However, after a harder-than-expected clash with Ngannou, who sensationally dropped the Briton in their third round, a date has not yet been set for the undisputed championship fight. Savannah Marshall - The undisputed boxing champ taking on MMADan Hardy: Anthony Joshua couldn't deal with Francis Ngannou's power!Stream the best boxing and more top sport with NOWIt will however be Fury's next engagement and is close to being finalised. Speaking to Sky Sports, Top Rank president Todd duBoef said: 'The heavy lifting's done relatively. The heavy lifting of getting people to agree is done. 'I haven't felt any of the parties involved, that were ready to do this in December, going in a different direction other than going forward. 'Now we're just trying to finetune some of this, the date and everything like that. I think there's a promise, there's a glimmer of hope out there, a big glimmer, that this will hopefully come to fruitio

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SKYSPORTSNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TALKSPORT: Tyson Fury still favourite to beat Oleksandr Usyk despite performance against Francis Ngannou, says Carl...Carl Frampton believes we will not see the same Tyson Fury against Oleksandr Usyk as we did vs Francis Ngannou. ‘The Gypsy King’ did not look his usual self in his clash late last month…

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Tyson Fury instructed to pull out of Usyk fight after being left 'bewildered'Former heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe has told Fury to pull out of his upcoming world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk after being 'knocked down' by Francis Ngannou

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

TALKSPORT: – Simon Jordan expects ‘lucky’ Tyson Fury to be back to his best vs Oleksandr Us...Simon Jordan expects Tyson Fury to be back to his best against Oleksandr Usyk after controversial victory over Francis Ngannou

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

METRO NEWSPAPER UK: Mike Tyson makes Fury-Usyk prediction after Francis Ngannou scareIron Mike was in Ngannou's corner for Saturday's showpiece in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK | Read more »

TALKSPORT: – Oleksandr Usyk cries in emotional interview about father’s death...Oleksandr Usyk became emotional and cried when discussing his father’s death in an interview this week. The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world champion said he still sees visions of his dad b…

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

SKYSPORTSNEWS: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight title clash on course | 'Heavy lifting done' to fight nextSuggestions that Tyson Fury could retire are unfounded, he is set on the Oleskandr Usyk undisputed showdown next.

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »