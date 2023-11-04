Tyson Fury to Fight Oleksandr Usyk Next, Says Top Rank President

Tyson Fury will fight Oleksandr Usyk next with the “heavy lifting” for the deal done, Top Rank president Todd duBoef tells Sky Sports. Top Rank and Queenberry co-promote WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who was in action last weekend when he edged out UFC star Francis Ngannou on a split decision in a 10 round non-title bout. Fury had been eyeing December 23 for his showdown with Usyk
. However, after a harder-than-expected clash with Ngannou, who sensationally dropped the Briton in their third round, a date has not yet been set for the undisputed championship fight. Savannah Marshall - The undisputed boxing champ taking on MMADan Hardy: Anthony Joshua couldn't deal with Francis Ngannou's power!Stream the best boxing and more top sport with NOWIt will however be Fury's next engagement and is close to being finalised. Speaking to Sky Sports, Top Rank president Todd duBoef said: 'The heavy lifting's done relatively. The heavy lifting of getting people to agree is done. 'I haven't felt any of the parties involved, that were ready to do this in December, going in a different direction other than going forward. 'Now we're just trying to finetune some of this, the date and everything like that. I think there's a promise, there's a glimmer of hope out there, a big glimmer, that this will hopefully come to fruitio
