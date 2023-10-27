Tyson Fury responds to ‘proper sausage’ Deontay Wilder backing Francis Ngannou to knock him out...

Tyson Fury has issued a four-word response to Deontay Wilder predicting former UFC champion Francis Ngannou will KO him.Most people consider the result of Fury vs Ngannou a foregone conclusion, but the Cameroonian knockout artist has been backed to spring a monumental upset by Wilder.During his trip to Sin City, the 38-year-old was asked for his Fury vs Ngannou prediction and shocked many by backing the MMA star to emerge victorious.“Man, Ngannou. I’m going with Ngannou.

“SPAGETTI LEGGED PROPER SAUSAGE,” he wrote alongside a clip of Wilder predicting Ngannou will become the first man to beat him this weekend. Fury is so sure he’ll defeat Ngannou that a fight with WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is already in the works for December 23.to face off in a historic four-belt undisputed fight and an announcement about exactly when they’ll clash is expected to be made immediately after the Englishman’s fight with Ngannou.

