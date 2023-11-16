Tyson Fury launches tirade at Oleksandr Usyk ahead of heavyweight clash

Tyson Fury launched a tirade of abuse towards Oleksandr Usyk and pushed his head into the Ukrainian at their face-off before the two were separated by security in London. Briton Fury, 35, takes on Ukraine's Usyk in Riyadh on 17 February - the winner will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era."You are all dossers. He's going to get knocked out.

And you two are going to work for me slinging my bags," Fury told Usyk and his promoter, Alexander Krassyuk and manager, Egis Klimas. "Sausage, ugly little man, rabbit," Fury continued at Thursday's news conference, aiming more expletives at his fellow champion."Enough? My friend. Have you stopped? Enough? Have you stopped talking?," he asked. Morecambe's Fury boasts an undefeated record of 34 wins and one draw but is coming off October's unexpectedly close fight against Francis Ngannou.French-Cameroonian Ngannou, a former UFC champion, was making his boxing debu

