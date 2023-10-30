Tyson Fury Claims He Wasn't Gifted Victory in Saudi Showdown with Ngannou

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

TYSON FURY claims he has the stats to prove he wasn't gifted a victory in his Saudi showdown with boxing novice Francis Ngannou. was left red-faced when he was dropped in the third round, which many believe was enough for Ngannou to have his hand raised. The WBC heavyweight champion landed less than a third of the punches he threw in the Riyadh Rumble but was still more accurate than theFury is adamant that all three judges would have awarded The Predator a historic victory had he done enough to earn it.FURY VS NGANNOUHe said: “It is too soon to talk about what Tyson does right now but the Usyk fight is signed. “It will go ahead but it will not be on the 23rd. It was crazy for some people to suggest that it could still go ahead on the 23rd.“He needs a break with his family, he needs to switch off and we will announce the date when we are ready. But the fight is signed. The fight will happen. “It will happen early in the new year, late January or February. It will be up to Tyson, it is his body.Usyk, however, is adamant it's December or bust for their showdown, telling Boxing King Media: "Uncle Frank says some sneaky things.Big Brother feud erupts as Olivia angers housemates and fans rage ‘get her out’ "Let Fury vacate his title first, then he can take his rest… Tyson - we must fight, we must do it, Dec 23rd

Tyson Fury Claims Split Decision Victory Over Francis Ngannou in Heavyweight ClashWBC champion Tyson Fury was knocked down by former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the third round but ultimately won a split decision victory over 10 competitive rounds. The result maintains Fury's unbeaten record, with a fight against Oleksandr Usyk on the horizon. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury's Heavyweight Reign Almost Crashed Down Against Ngannou, Claims Close FriendA close friend of Tyson Fury has expressed concerns over his recent fight against Francis Ngannou, citing the presence of 'yes men' in his team. Fury narrowly won the fight against the MMA fighter, raising doubts about his upcoming match with Oleksandr Usyk. Former world champion Billy Joe Saunders believes Fury will be prepared for the Ukrainian despite the issues in his camp. Additionally, viewers in America witnessed Fury landing an elbow on his opponent, causing speculation about the underdog's bleeding mouth in later rounds. Read more ⮕

Eddie Hearn Claims Ngannou Defeated Fury and Predicts Joshua to End Fury's CareerEddie Hearn, promoter of the boxing show, expressed disbelief at Tyson Fury's loss to Francis Ngannou, stating that both fighters appeared inexperienced. Hearn also mentioned the knockdown in round three, questioning Fury's resistance. He further suggested that Anthony Joshua should have a rematch with Ngannou or end Fury's career within six rounds. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury Controversially Beats Francis Ngannou in Battle of the BaddestJohn Fury was shocked by how close Francis Ngannou came to beating Tyson Fury in their showdown. Fury was awarded a controversial split-decision victory over Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. Ngannou defied expectations, flooring Fury in the third round, but the judges awarded the fight to Fury. John Fury admitted he was impressed by Ngannou's performance. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury Survives Knockdown to Win Split Decision Against Francis NgannouTyson Fury overcame a knockdown to secure a split decision victory over Francis Ngannou in their heavyweight clash. Fury, the WBC champion, was caught by a left hook in the third round but managed to recover and outbox Ngannou for the remainder of the fight. Despite sustaining a cut and welt, Fury was awarded the win with scores of 96-93 and 95-94, while one judge scored it 95-94 in favor of Ngannou. Fury praised Ngannou's skills and expressed respect for him both before and after the fight. Read more ⮕