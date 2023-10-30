Tyson Fury branded an 'embarrassment' over major U-turn as quotes come back to haunt him

Speaking about the fight, Fury said: “It’s boxing. Some days you have good days and some days you don’t, and you crack on and continue and keep moving forward.”However, Fury has now been criticised by many boxing fans after he appeared to make a huge U-turn regarding his fight with Oleksandr Usyk.However, speaking a day after the fight against Ngannou, Fury said: “We’ll put the biggest fight of our generation on the fight of the century for the undisputed championships of the world.

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren said: “It is too soon to talk about what Tyson does right now but the Usyk fight is signed. It will go ahead but it will not be on the 23rd. It was crazy for some people to suggest that it could still go ahead on the 23rd.“He is 35-years-old and has just done a 12-week training camp and has just been in a tough fight. He needs a break with his family, he needs to switch off and we will announce the date when we are ready. But the fight is signed.

“It will happen early in the new year, late January or February. It will be up to Tyson, it is his body.” “We have a contract that says the fight has to take place on Dec 23rd… Let Fury vacate his title first, then he can take his rest… Tyson - we must fight, we must do it, Dec 23rd. See you in the ring. I love you. headtopics.com

Tyson Fury fans shocked to hear what he sounded like before throat punch completely changed his voiceFootball

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: sportbible »

Eddie Hearn Slams Tyson Fury's 'Awful' Performance Against Francis NgannouEddie Hearn criticizes Tyson Fury's performance against Francis Ngannou, claiming Anthony Joshua would end his career. Hearn believes Ngannou was robbed and questions Fury's ability after a lackluster fight. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury Survives Knockdown to Win Split Decision Against Francis NgannouTyson Fury overcame a knockdown to secure a split decision victory over Francis Ngannou in their heavyweight clash. Fury, the WBC champion, was caught by a left hook in the third round but managed to recover and outbox Ngannou for the remainder of the fight. Despite sustaining a cut and welt, Fury was awarded the win with scores of 96-93 and 95-94, while one judge scored it 95-94 in favor of Ngannou. Fury praised Ngannou's skills and expressed respect for him both before and after the fight. Read more ⮕

Francis Ngannou shocks the world in professional boxing debut against Tyson FuryFormer UFC champion Francis Ngannou surprises everyone with a split decision defeat against Tyson Fury in his professional boxing debut. Ngannou's remarkable journey from living on the streets of Paris to the boxing ring earns him respect and pride. Read more ⮕

Cristiano Ronaldo watches Tyson Fury defeat Francis Ngannou in thrilling boxing matchCristiano Ronaldo witnessed an intense boxing match as Tyson Fury emerged victorious over Francis Ngannou by split decision. Ronaldo will soon be back on the football field for a match against Al-Ettifaq in the King Cup of Champions. Read more ⮕

Gary Lineker Reacts to Controversial Tyson Fury Win over Francis NgannouGary Lineker criticizes the split decision victory of Tyson Fury over Francis Ngannou in their boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Despite being knocked down by Ngannou, Fury emerged as the winner. Fury is expected to face Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury Claims Split Decision Victory Over Francis Ngannou in Heavyweight ClashWBC champion Tyson Fury was knocked down by former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the third round but ultimately won a split decision victory over 10 competitive rounds. The result maintains Fury's unbeaten record, with a fight against Oleksandr Usyk on the horizon. Read more ⮕