Tyson Fury Apologizes for Foul Language After Face-Off with Francis Ngannou

TNT SPORTS were forced to apologise TWICE in quick succession as Tyson Fury used foul language moments after his final face-off with Francis Ngannou. The pair took part in a heated face-off after weighing in for their Saudi showdown, with Fury sticking his noggin on Ngannou's forehead. 'And then, I'm gonna take a week off boxing, let me have some time with my family and then I'm come and take on a little guy and knock him out.' It wasn't long, however, before Fury was at it again. 'Yes, I need to apologise,' Fury said. 'If there's anybody out there who don't like my language - get the f**k out that door.' FREE BETS - BEST BETTING OFFERS AND BONUSES NEW CUSTOMERS Fury weighed in a massive 19st 11lbs for his mammoth clash with Francis Ngannou., in the cross-over bout that should tee-up the undisputed decider with Oleksandr Usyk in December. Fury looked far heavier and unconditioned at the Battle of the Baddest launch press conference in September when he whipped off his top and looked hefty. At Wednesday's media workout he did a proper session, got a sweat on in the Riyadh heat but never looked out of breath as he played with crowd. Ngannou - who tipped the Friday scales at 19st 4lbs - looked like a novice and even showed signs of fatigue after just a few minutes of light training. and even fancies a return to the old 15-format some of his heroes enjoyed during boxing's golden ag Read more:

TheSun »

How the Mike Tyson factor can see Francis Ngannou stun Tyson Fury in Saudi ArabiaHeavyweight legend Tyson has been training Ngannou in preparation for 'The Gypsy King'. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou predictions as Mike Tyson disagrees with UsykTyson Fury will take on former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and plenty of predictions have been made, including by Mike Tyson and Oleksandr Usyk Read more ⮕

– Mike Tyson interrupts Amir Khan interview at Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou press con...Mike Tyson walks through and interrupts Amir Khan's exclusive interview at Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury to Face Francis Ngannou in Historic Crossover FightTyson Fury will return to the ring to face UFC legend Francis Ngannou in a historic crossover fight. The fight is set to take place tomorrow night. Ngannou, who recently left the UFC and signed with The Professional Fighters League, will challenge Fury for the lineal championship. Ngannou's team includes striking coach Dewey Cooper, head MMA trainer Eric Nicksick, and boxing icon Mike Tyson. However, as this is Ngannou's professional boxing debut, he cannot challenge for Fury's belt. A win for Ngannou would make him the mythical champion. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury Talks About His "Lovehandles" Ahead of Fight with Francis NgannouTyson Fury discusses his unique fighting style and his representation of fat people around the world. He also talks about the difficulty in studying his opponent and his upcoming fight with Francis Ngannou. Additionally, he mentions his agreement with Oleksandr Usyk for a four-belt unification in the heavyweight division. Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury to Face Francis Ngannou in Historic Crossover FightTyson Fury will return to the ring to face UFC legend Francis Ngannou in a historic crossover fight. The fight is set to take place tomorrow night. Ngannou, who recently left the UFC and signed with The Professional Fighters League, will challenge Fury for the lineal championship. Ngannou's team includes striking coach Dewey Cooper, head MMA trainer Eric Nicksick, and boxing icon Mike Tyson. However, as this is Ngannou's professional boxing debut, he cannot challenge for Fury's belt. A win for Ngannou would make him the mythical champion. Read more ⮕