Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou weigh in for boxing clash | 'Like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic'

Ngannou, who scaled 272.1lbs to Fury's 277.7lbs, looks physically imposing and is a former UFC heavyweight champion known for his striking. But when he steps into the ring with Tyson Fury on Saturday he will be boxing professionally for the first time. Fury is the towering WBC champion (whose title won't be on the line) who is widely regarded as the world's leading heavyweight, even though Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, WBA and IBF belts, would dispute that.

'So working to the body and maybe making his head a little bit more vulnerable might be a big key for Ngannou in this one but he's got to take his time. He can't make it too easy for Fury to pick him off as he's moving in and be too reckless.' Ngannou is an unknown quantity as a boxer. Hardy suggests he is going to have to make that a virtue. 'If he'd have faced another boxer before Tyson, his chances would be even slimmer.

