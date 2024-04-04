Tyrone legend warns Derry about overconfidence

Tyrone legend Sean Cavanagh feels that overconfidence could be Derry ’s major hurdle as they begin their quest for a third successive Ulster title as well as challenging for the Sam Maguire later this summer. Mickey Harte’s side have already annexed the Dr McKenna Cup and the Division One crown after last weekend’s thrilling penalty shootout win over current All-Ireland champions Dublin in Croke Park.
The Oak Leafers are third favourites behind the Dubs and Kerry in the betting for the All-Ireland Championship and host Donegal at Celtic Park in their Ulster SFC quarter-final later this month. Read more: Ulster SFC 2024 Preview: Team-by-team guide, predictions, betting odds and more Read more: Ulster Team of the League 2024: Division One champions Derry take six spots However, Cavanagh has warned Derry not to get carried away with their early season succes
