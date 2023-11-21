HEAD TOPICS

Tyrese Gibson Denies Permanent Damage to Rented Home

Tyrese Gibson is denying claims that he permanently damaged a home he was renting in a new video. The actor and singer is being sued by the owner of the Airbnb property, Tiffanique Webb, for more than $25,000 in damages. However, in a video obtained by TMZ, the 44-year-old Fast & Furious series actor shows off some of the changes he admits making, but claims that none of the new structures are permanently attached to the home.

Tyrese Gibson denies causing permanent damage to a rented home in a new video. The actor is being sued for over $25,000 in damages. Gibson admits making changes but claims they are not permanent. The property manager confirms Gibson had signed a 6-month lease.

