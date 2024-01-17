Two-year-old starves to death next to dead father after heart attack

A two-year-old starved to death next to his dead father after he suffered a heart attack, his devastated family has revealed. Bronson Battersby was found curled up in his pyjamas next to his father Kenneth, 60, who is believed to have suffered a heart attack shortly after he was last seen alive on Boxing Day. A social worker visited their home in Skegness, Lincolnshire on January 2, for a routine visit but received no reply and contacted the police.

They visited again on January 4 but again there was no response. The social worker contacted the police again that day. Shockingly Bronson and Kenneth's bodies were not found until January 9 when the social worker herself used a key from the landlord to get into the hom





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.