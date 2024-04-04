Two-year-old girl found dead after disappearance in eastern Serbia

A frantic search for a two-year-old girl who disappeared in eastern Serbia last week ended in tears today as authorities confirmed she was killed. Little Danka Ilic, who became known as 'the girl with the pacifier', vanished on March 26 in the eastern city of Bor while she was with her mother.

She mysteriously disappeared after her mother briefly lost sight of her in a playground, prompting Serbian authorities to use for the first time its version of an Amber alert system for child abduction emergencies, sending text messages nationwide about the incident. 'When I turned around, she was gone,' Ivana Ilic told Serbian media in the days following her disappearance, as the case hit national headline

Serbia Missing Girl Death Investigation Amber Alert

