Two-thirds of Scottish tenants fear eviction as ban is lifted

ALMOST two-thirds of tenants fear they will be evicted now a Scottish Government ban has been lifted, a survey has found. In a poll carried out by tenants’ union Living Rent between December and March, 62% of 903 tenants in the private rented sector questioned said they worry for their homes. In response to the cost-of-living crisis, the Government instituted a rent freeze and eviction ban in 2022, but the provision ended at the end of March.

Tenants can challenge proposed rent increases from landlords with Rent Service Scotland (RSS) or the First-tier Tribunal, with a cap of 12%. there are several caveats, complicated equations and tenants' rights campaigners have described the new process as “really confusing,”In the same survey, 98% of respondents said worries over rent increases and eviction had impacted on their mental health, while 85% believe a price hike will have an impact on their quality of life, with 73% saying they will have to cut back on non-essential

