Two police officers and patients treated for exposure to hazardous substance

Two police officers are among several patients being treated for exposure to a " hazardous substance " after rushing a woman who had drunk poison to hospital. The woman was taken to a hospital in Croydon from her home in Thornton Heath, south London, at 3.46 on Thursday morning.She was taken to Croydon University Hospital, where staff found that she still had some of the dangerous substance.The hospital was partly sealed off to contain the possible danger.

Hospital bosses said it was an "isolated incident", while confirming that a "small number of patients" and two police officers had been treated for "chemical exposure".They added that the hospital remained open for patients, but did not give an update on the condition of the people who had been exposed to the substanc

