Two People Dead in Chesterfield House Fire

An investigation is underway after two people died following a house fire in Chesterfield . Derbyshire Constabulary were called to reports of a house fire shortly before 3am on Sunday, April 7. The incident occurred at a property on Staunton Close, and officers from the force attended with Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and the East Midlands Ambulance Service. The force assisted with road closures.

One woman was able to escape from the property, but a 65-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the incident a number of neighboring properties were evacuated as a safety precaution

House Fire Chesterfield Investigation Deaths Evacuation

