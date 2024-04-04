Two More Charged in Connection with Murder of Steven Hutton in Dundee

A third man and a woman have been charged in connection with the alleged murder of Steven Hutton in Dundee . The 43-year-old died at Ninewells Hospital on Sunday after being discovered seriously injured at a property on Charleston Road the night before. Police Scotland have confirmed they are treating the death as ‘suspicious’ following the results of a post mortem. A 27-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

Two men have already appeared in the dock in connection with Steven’s death. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. Scott Henderson, 39, and Barry Murray, 43, both denied a charge of murder earlier this week. They were remanded in custody with the case submitted for further examination by prosecutors. A statement from Police Scotland said: “A third man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Steven Hutton in Dunde

