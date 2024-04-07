Two Men Released After Discovery of 2,000 Cannabis Plants at Drugs Farm

Two men arrested at a Llandrindod Wells drugs farm where 2,000 cannabis plants worth more than £1 million were discovered, have been released with no further action. Police are investigating if any modern day slavery offences have been committed.
Drugs Cannabis Arrest Farm Police Investigation Slavery
