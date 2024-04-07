Two Men Released After Discovery of 2,000 Cannabis Plants at Drugs Farm

Two men arrested at a Llandrindod Wells drugs farm where 2,000 cannabis plants worth more than £1 million were discovered, have been released with no further action. Police are investigating if any modern day slavery offences have been committed.

Drugs Cannabis Arrest Farm Police Investigation Slavery

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two men arrested over Creeslough explosion tragedy releasedGardai said its investigation is ongoing into the blast which claimed 10 lives in Co Donegal.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Two men arrested over Creeslough explosion tragedy releasedGardai said its investigation is ongoing into the blast which claimed 10 lives in Co Donegal.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Two men arrested over County Donegal service station blast released without chargeThe explosion in the village of Creeslough on 7 October 2022 killed 10 people, including three children.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Two men arrested over Creeslough explosion tragedy releasedA Gardai spokesperson said: “The two males arrested yesterday have been released without charge.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Police hunt two men after stabbing in broad daylight as CCTV releasedA man in his 50s was stabbed in the arm in Shadsworth Road, Blackburn, and remains in a 'serious but stable condition'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Two men arrested after fatal crash in East Lancs released on bailA BMW M5 struck a pedestrian and then collided with a wall, close to a bus stop

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »