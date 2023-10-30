Two Men Arrested Following Fatal Crash in Torquay

Police would like to hear from anyone travelling on the A380 towards Kerswell Gardens at 17:30 on FridayTwo vehicles were involved on Friday eveningHe and a 21-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limitPolice have arrested two men in their 20s on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-related offences following a crash in...

The crash involved two cars and happened on Hamelin Way, Torquay, Devon, at about 17:35 BST on Friday, officers said. Devon and Cornwall Police said a man in his 40s from Paignton who was driving one of the cars died at the scene.Officers said two men from Torquay, aged 21 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.Both have been bailed until 18 December, pending further inquiries.

Of particular interest to the investigation team is any dashcam footage prior to the collision, including showing the movement of a silver VW Golf along the ring-road. Officers are also keen to speak to the driver of a red or burgundy small hatch-back who may have witnessed the collision. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: bbcemt »

Leeds Festival drug dealers warned they face 'long sentences' as two more young men are jailedYoung dealers caught with thousands of pounds of drugs at the Leeds Festival have both been locked up – with the judge warning that others caught selling can “expect long sentences”. Read more ⮕

Two Men Arrested in Wigan Drugs CrackdownTwo men have been arrested in a drugs crackdown in Wigan. The operation, conducted by Greater Manchester Police, resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old. The 18-year-old was held on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and theft of a motor vehicle, while the 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. The arrests were made as part of Operation Portlock, an initiative to combat serious organised crime in the area. Read more ⮕

Two Men Hospitalized After Alleged Assault in ClydebankTwo men, aged 28 and 38, have been rushed to the hospital following an alleged assault in Clydebank. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist with their investigation. Read more ⮕

Two Men Hospitalized After Attack in Scottish TownTwo men, aged 28 and 38, were treated in hospital after being attacked in a field near Clydebank. The incident took place at around 1.55pm on Saturday. Police are appealing to witnesses for information. Read more ⮕

Two Men Hospitalized After Assault in Clydbank FieldTwo men have been rushed to hospital following an assault in a Clydbank field. Police Scotland have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing. Read more ⮕

Footage of Two Men Fighting in Glasgow Goes ViralA video showing two men fighting in the middle of a busy road in Glasgow has become popular on social media. The incident occurred when one car drove away with its door still open, leading to a conflict between the two men. After a brief resolution, one of the men started hitting the other car with his water bottle. The video has received numerous comments and reactions. Read more ⮕